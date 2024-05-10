Deciding where to go for food in your area can always be the most difficult decision to make.

From big food chains to smaller restaurants, there’s always a variety of options depending on what you fancy.

To support people making this decision, Online Marketing Surgery have created their Lancashire Restaurant Report, which looks at the highest reviewed restaurants in Lancashire according to TripAdvisor.

So here are the top 20 best-rated Lancashire restaurants according to TripAdvisor including Miller & Carter:

2 . Vista Cielo Ethos House, 1-6 York St, Clitheroe BB7 2DL | Cuisine: Mediterranean Photo Sales