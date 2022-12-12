News you can trust since 1886
The best cafes, coffee shops and eateries to get a cup of tea or coffee and cake in Preston according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly winter’s day.

By Jon Peake
4 minutes ago

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in Preston with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 20 of the best - in no particular order - rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews and with a minimum of 25 reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes.

Check them out. Not all in one day, obviously!

1. The best teas, coffees and cakes in Preston

Here are 20 of the best places to get a hot drink and delicious cake in Preston

2. No 15 Cafe House

No 15 Cafe House on Priory Lane, Penwortham, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 142 Google reviews

3. La Viva Cafe Restaurant

La Viva Cafe Restaurant on Fishergate has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 157 Google reviews

4. Town House Coffee & Brew

Town House Coffee & Brew on Friargate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 164 Google reviews

