There’s nothing like a steaming hot cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake to boost your mood on a chilly winter’s day.

Fortunately we are spoilt for choice in Preston with cafes, coffee shops and various other eateries in the borough offering a variety of hot drinks and mouthwatering cakes.

Here are 20 of the best - in no particular order - rated 4.6 out of 5 or higher on Google reviews and with a minimum of 25 reviews that specifically mention tea, coffee and scrummy cakes.

Check them out. Not all in one day, obviously!

1. The best teas, coffees and cakes in Preston Here are 20 of the best places to get a hot drink and delicious cake in Preston

2. No 15 Cafe House No 15 Cafe House on Priory Lane, Penwortham, has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 142 Google reviews

3. La Viva Cafe Restaurant La Viva Cafe Restaurant on Fishergate has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 157 Google reviews

4. Town House Coffee & Brew Town House Coffee & Brew on Friargate has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 164 Google reviews