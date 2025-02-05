4 . Chef to Watch

Kyu Jeong Jeon and Duncan Robertson from Dongnae in Bristol were the winners of Chef to Watch, which was sponsored by Champagne Billecart-Salmon. Nominees included Jake Dolin from Manteca in London, Elliot Hashtroudi from Camille in London, Sam Lomas from Briar in Somerset, Maria Close from Rockliffe Hall in County Durham, Meedu Saad from Super8 Restaurants in London and Phillip Mcenaney and Katie Austin from Previously Boath House in Nairn. | Dongnae-Google