Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Which city loves take-aways the most? 🥡

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top 10 most takeaway-obsessed cities have been revealed

A study by Wethrift analysed takeaways, Google search and ratings

London ranked in first place with Southend-on-Sea, Newport and Bradford ranked as the least

The 10 most takeaway-obsessed cities across the UK have been named, with London securing the top spot.

According to a study conducted by online discount platform Wethrift, London is the most takeaway-obsessed city, with Nottingham and Leeds following in second and third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To determine the most takeaway-obsessed cities, Wethrift analysed the number of takeaway establishments in each city, Google search metrics, takeaway restaurant ratings, and hygiene ratings.

The 10 most takeaway-obsessed cities named - with the capital taking the top spot (Photo: Adobe Stock) | grinchh - stock.adobe.com

London ranked as the most take-away obsessed city, with a score 100 from Wethrift, taking all of the analytics into consideration. The capital of the UK has 47 takeaways per 10,000 residents. The Google search volume reflected the high interest of takeaways, with a number of 1,019.00 per 10,000 residents.

Nottingham was in second place with an obsession score from Wethrift of 77.4. There are 8.1 takeaways per 10,000 residents, with a Google search volume of 106.17 per 10,000 residents.

Rounding off the top three was Leeds, with an obsession score of 77.4, with the exact same figures as Nottingham in regards to how many takeaways there are per 10,000 residents as well as Google search volume. However, the average restaurant rating brought Leeds to third place with a rating of 4.54.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming at the end of the list as the least take-away obsessed cities in the UK were Southend-on-Sea, Newport and Bradford.

Here is the full list of the top 10 most take-away obsessed cities according to Wethrift.

London Nottingham Leeds Liverpool Bristol Manchester Milton Keynes Leicester Southampton Wolverhampton

Wethrift’s CEO and consumer trend expert, Nick Drewe said: "These findings highlight the UK's vibrant and diverse culinary landscape, revealing how integral takeaways have become to daily life across the country. Cities from London to Manchester and Bristol show a remarkable inclination towards takeaway meals, underlining a nationwide trend.

The high average restaurant and hygiene ratings across these cities reflect the UK's dedication to providing not only a wide variety of options but also maintaining high standards of quality and safety. This nationwide appetite for takeaways suggests that convenience is a top priority for many UK residents, who appreciate the ability to enjoy diverse and high-quality meals with minimal effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it's a busy professional grabbing a quick Chinese, or a family indulging in a pizza night, takeaways provide a convenient and satisfying solution. These insights paint a vivid picture of how the UK balances convenience with culinary diversity, making takeaways an indispensable part of the modern British lifestyle."