There are plenty of amazing restaurants located in West Sussex, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
According to reservation service website OpenTable, there are certain restaurants in West Sussex which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From The Ivy Chichester to Piccolino, here are the most booked restaurants in West Sussex, according to OpenTable.
1. The Ivy Chichester Brassiere
The Ivy Chichester Brassiere has a 4.5* rating from 4,673 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent service and food in a stunning setting. It really has to be experienced to be believed.” | OpenTable
2. Bill’s Restaurant & Bar, Horsham
Bill’s Restaurant & Bar in Horsham has a 4.4* from 1,284 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great choice of food on the menu for brunch, my wife had a Bills breakfast and I had the pancakes and bacon. I had to ask for extra syrup but it was not a problem for the waitress.” | OpenTable
3. Bill’s Restaurant & Bar, Chichester
Bill’s Restaurant & Bar in Chichester has a 4.6* rating from 1,261 reviews. A OpenTable reviewer said: “We had a fantastic table and the food and service was superb. Thanks very much.” | OpenTable
4. Piccolino, Chichester
Piccolino in Chichester has a 4.5* rating from 51 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Great to find another wonderful Italian restaurant to go to. We loved the ambience and the food and service was fab!” | OpenTable