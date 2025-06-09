These are the most popular restaurants with diners 🍴

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Lancashire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable , there are a select few in the county which stand out - which are the most booked in the area.

From La Casa to The Black Bull, here are the 10 most booked restaurants in Lancashire, and what customers had to say about their experience.