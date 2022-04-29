With May Bank Holiday on Monday, we all have a three day weekend ahead of us, which usually calls for one thing- a celebratory takeaway.
If it’s a Chinese takeaway you’re after, we’ve scoured TripAdvisor to find the best ones for you, ranking them in order of their rating.
Take a look at the top 10 establishments below which offer Chinese delivery or takeout, for you to feast on in the comfort of your own home:
1. Roasta Preston
43 Plungington Road, PR1 7EP. 01772 827958. One review said: “Pure bliss eating at Roasta Preston, the menu, taste and friendship all great. Only made better by the hospitality, warmth, welcome and exceptional customer service by the staff. Great experience.”
Photo: Google Maps
2. Barton Fish and Chips
637 Garstang Road, PR3 5DQ. 01772 866288. One review said: “We have been using Barton Fish and Chips for about 10 years. Fish and Chips are excellent, and the Chinese food is the best around. Staff very polite and everything clean. Never had a bad meal. Always busy.”
Photo: Google Maps
3. Azuma
125-126 Friargate, PR1 2EE. 01772 822688. One review said: “This place has friendly staff and delicious authentic food. Always a pleasure.”
Photo: Google Maps
4. New China
36 Water Lane, Ashton, PR2 2NL. 01772 733890. One review said: “Food is always amazing here. Since first ordering never been anywhere else for Chinese. Always very fresh.”
Photo: Google Maps