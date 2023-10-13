Teapots, tea cosies and toast racks could be consigned to breakfast history
and live on Freeview channel 276
Other classic items which could soon be consigned to breakfast table history, include butter knives (33 percent), milk jugs (32 percent) and floral or willow pattern plates (29 percent).
81 percent of Gen Z and Millennial Britons, say their parents or grandparents are (or were) more formal about the first meal of the day.
In fact, 72 percent of those polled think is old fashioned to set the table for breakfast, and instead, prefer to eat casually, at a kitchen island or on the sofa.
And the older generation still sit down for breakfast earlier during the week, at 7:18am on average, according to the poll, while millennials and Gen Z’s sit down later at 8:20am.
When it comes to breakfast foods that are falling by the wayside, 66 percent have never tried kippers, while half a grapefruit (55 percent), black pudding (36 percent), fried bread (33 percent) and even marmalade (26 percent) are seen as old fashioned.
In contrast on a modern breakfast table, you are more likely to find scrambled eggs and salmon (23 percent), French toast (23 percent), waffles (20 percent), and poached eggs on sourdough (18 percent).
A spokesperson for British Lion eggs, who commissioned the poll ahead of British Egg Week commented, “Breakfast may now be more informal and less planned, but it’s still as important as ever. While some foods have fallen off the breakfast menu, naturally nutritious options like eggs are still a favourite, featuring in six of the top 10 preferred breakfast options.”
Overall, 69 percent agree that the occasion of breakfast has changed over the years, while 73 percent believe it has definitely become less formal.
79 percent agree that eggs are a breakfast staple that has stood the test of time, with scrambled (27 percent) the nation’s favourite way to enjoy them.
And BRUNCH is now more popular than breakfast, with 52 percent of those polled claiming it is the better meal (compared to 48 percent who voted for breakfast).
Old fashioned breakfast table traditions:
- Teapots - 55 percent (*of modern Brits say they are outdated)
- Tablecloths - 54 percent
- Tea cosies - 48 percent
- Laying the breakfast table - 35 percent
- Fine china teacups and saucers - 34 percent
- Reading at the breakfast table – 34 percent
- Butter knives - 33 percent
- Milk jugs - 32 percent
- Toast racks - 31 percent
- Floral or willow pattern plates - 29 percent
Modern breakfast table items:
- Mugs of tea - 44 percent
- Mugs of coffee - 44 percent
- Boxes of cereal - 43 percent
- iPhones - 30 percent
- Plain white plates - 26 percent
- Plate of eggs - 23 percent
- Cartons of juice - 21 percent
- Cartons of milk - 19 percent
- Packs of butter - 14 percent
- Pastries - 10 percent
British Egg Week 2023 takes place 9-15 October.