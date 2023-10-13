Teapots, tea cosies and toast racks could be consigned to breakfast history

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Other classic items which could soon be consigned to breakfast table history, include butter knives (33 percent), milk jugs (32 percent) and floral or willow pattern plates (29 percent).

81 percent of Gen Z and Millennial Britons, say their parents or grandparents are (or were) more formal about the first meal of the day.

In fact, 72 percent of those polled think is old fashioned to set the table for breakfast, and instead, prefer to eat casually, at a kitchen island or on the sofa.

British Egg Week, October 9-15. Photo: deepansh-khurana--_--ffeeUBE-unsplash

And the older generation still sit down for breakfast earlier during the week, at 7:18am on average, according to the poll, while millennials and Gen Z’s sit down later at 8:20am.

When it comes to breakfast foods that are falling by the wayside, 66 percent have never tried kippers, while half a grapefruit (55 percent), black pudding (36 percent), fried bread (33 percent) and even marmalade (26 percent) are seen as old fashioned.

In contrast on a modern breakfast table, you are more likely to find scrambled eggs and salmon (23 percent), French toast (23 percent), waffles (20 percent), and poached eggs on sourdough (18 percent).

A spokesperson for British Lion eggs, who commissioned the poll ahead of British Egg Week commented, “Breakfast may now be more informal and less planned, but it’s still as important as ever. While some foods have fallen off the breakfast menu, naturally nutritious options like eggs are still a favourite, featuring in six of the top 10 preferred breakfast options.”

Overall, 69 percent agree that the occasion of breakfast has changed over the years, while 73 percent believe it has definitely become less formal.

79 percent agree that eggs are a breakfast staple that has stood the test of time, with scrambled (27 percent) the nation’s favourite way to enjoy them.

And BRUNCH is now more popular than breakfast, with 52 percent of those polled claiming it is the better meal (compared to 48 percent who voted for breakfast).

Old fashioned breakfast table traditions:

Teapots - 55 percent (*of modern Brits say they are outdated) Tablecloths - 54 percent Tea cosies - 48 percent Laying the breakfast table - 35 percent Fine china teacups and saucers - 34 percent Reading at the breakfast table – 34 percent Butter knives - 33 percent Milk jugs - 32 percent Toast racks - 31 percent Floral or willow pattern plates - 29 percent

Modern breakfast table items:

Mugs of tea - 44 percent Mugs of coffee - 44 percent Boxes of cereal - 43 percent iPhones - 30 percent Plain white plates - 26 percent Plate of eggs - 23 percent Cartons of juice - 21 percent Cartons of milk - 19 percent Packs of butter - 14 percent Pastries - 10 percent