This incredible £105 Talisker whisky has just plummeted in price

Talisker's special maturation process has made this 55.1% dram irresistible. | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This 2022 special release from Talisker is a flavour-packed 11-year-old single malt with serious pedigree — and Amazon has slashed it to just £52 while stocks last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's an 11-year-old, cask-strength masterpiece from the Skye-based distillery, which started its ageing process in first-fill and refill ex-bourbon casks, with some wine casks thrown into the mix down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result of this complicated maturation is a complex mix of fruity flavours unique to a delicately-aged single malt.

Deals like this don't usually last for long | Amazon

Tasting notes point to Talisker's classic sweet, smoky, and spicy introduction to the palate, but with a distinct fruity hint.

Skye's sea air offers a salty balance in the middle, leading to a warming spice to finish.

Securing a bottle of special release whisky at half its original price is a golden opportunity, and we don't know how long the deal will last - some Amazon whisky offers have been known to expire within a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if you can catch even one bottle of this 55.1% dram, you'll have done very well - especially if you're still struggling for a Father's Day present.

🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.