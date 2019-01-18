Takeaway review: K2 Chippery in New Hall Lane, Preston

Surely you can’t get that much food for just £17.50?

And surely if you do get that much food for just £17.50 then it is, well, not going to be that good.

Especially when the menu goes on forever and ever, spanning all manner of food in all shapes and sizes.

The K2 Chippery’s name came with a reputation and boy did it deserve that reputation.

The New Hall Lane takeaway has been popping up on online review sites with the sort of star rating to catch the eye of our team of tasters.

So we hit them with an eclectic order at a lunchtime when, one imagines, most takeaways would not be expecting to rustle up kebabs of all hue.

K2 Chippery

Wrong again.

The challenge was set and little over half an hour later a chicken tikka kebab, a seven inch munchie box, a peri peri wrap meal and garlic chicken kebab were winging their way north to the desks of the Lancashire Post newsroom - much to the horror of all ‘eating clean’ for new year.

All dishes were very good and none weighed in at more than £5 with the munchie box the biggest bargain at £3.50. For that you get two tasty chicken pakoras, one long sheesh kebab, a spicy samosa.

READ MORE: Dining out at the Farmers Arms, Great Eccleston

Oh, and a pile of donner meat. And a portion of chips.

Not tipped from a frozen bag into the fryer chips but proper chips.

With bits of skin still on.

This was a meal of ‘fall asleep at your desk for the afternoon’ proportions.

Every element was excellent and would probably have made a value meal on their own.

It is hard to imagine how filling the 10 inch version of the munchie box could be.

Meanwhile, both the chicken tikka and garlic and chilli kebabs proved a winner, winner, chicken dinner.

Wrapped in soft, delicious, naan bread, the kebabs were generous to say the least and contained delicious chucks of quality chicken - this was not the kind of kebab you have to approach with trepidation.

Laced with chilli sauce, and including fresh salad, they were a filling treat and a hit in the newsroom.

Meanwhile, we feasted on several portions of chips, one of which appeared to be thrown in for free, and as previously notes these were delicious.

This is a great takeaway with a five star hygiene rating and a friendly staff.

The extensive menu ranges from kebabs to fish and chips and burgers plus curry so absolutely something for everyone.

And did we mention it’s a bargain?

K2 Chippery

284 New Hall Lane, Preston

Tel: 01772 655554

Check out the website HERE

All reviews carried are out independently, paid for, and without the prior knowledge of the establishment