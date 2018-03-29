TAKEAWAY REVIEW: A kebab when sober turns out to be delicious ...

TAKEAWAY REVIEW: Most Wanted

78 Friargate, Preston PR1 2ED

Tel: 01772 888811

www.mostwantedtakeaway.co.uk

There’s something about a multi-buy offer I just can’t resist.

When at a supermarket, I end up with a trolley full of shopping in two’s and three’s as it’s just not worth buying one.

And when it comes to eating out and takeways, my eyes always light up at meal deals and set banquets as they always work out cheaper. It’s like free food, isn’t it?

Well I was in multi-deal heaven when I looked through the menu of Most Wanted, a new takeaway I spotted on the Just Eat website as I was spoilt for choice with meal deals and special offers.

Even better, Just Eat was offering an extra 20 per cent off when ordering from this venue - and they even delivered to our home.

With pizzas, burgers, kebabs and curries, it was difficult to decide, but in the end we plumped for the Family Deal of any three 12 inch pizzas with a 1.5 litre bottle of drink for £15 and the Kebab Deal of any three regular kebabs for £13.

Pleasingly, there were no restrictions on the pizza choices. We went for the Mix Grill Pizza as it sounded intriguingly different with toppings of donner meat, shish and chicken. The Calzone folded pizza with any three toppings also tempted us generously came with a free portion of chips and we also had the Seafood Pizza with tuna, prawn and Italian herbs.

For the Kebab Deal, the only restriction was you couldn’t order the Kebab Special but this still left plenty of options. We ordered a Chicken Kebab, a Donner Kebab and a Turkish Donner Sizzler Kebab. And unlike some regular kebabs which come in a pitta bread instead of a naan bread and just aren’t the same, you had the choice of pitta or naan so we opted for naan bread for all three.

Our food arrived promptly and piping hot. There was a slight hitch when we unpacked our food as we realised we were missing a donner kebab so had to call the takeaway who sent the driver back to deliver our missing item.

Luckily, there was plenty of food for us to be getting on with - and it was all surpisingly delicious, generously sized and of excellent quality. The kebabs were fantastic with plenty of meaty filling on fluffy naan breads with salad and sauce while the pizzas were tasty with plenty of toppings.

We had so much food, we even had enough for a second meal for the four of us the next day.

Sometimes you happen across a takeaway which you aren’t expecting much from but surprises you by being delicious, filling and great value and Most Wanted definitely did this.