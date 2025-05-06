Subway permanently shuts Warton branch near BAE Systems after 11 years

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 6th May 2025, 13:27 BST
Subway will permanently close its Warton store today.

The Subway branch near BAE in Lytham Road will cease trading at 5pm (Tuesday, May 6).

The store, next to Tesco Express, opened 11 years ago and employs four members of staff.

Three are set lose their jobs, while a fourth staff member will be transferred to another store in the Wigan area.

The Subway branch next to Tesco Express in Lytham Road will cease trading at 5pm on Tuesday, May 6
The Subway branch next to Tesco Express in Lytham Road will cease trading at 5pm on Tuesday, May 6 | Google

All Subways are independently owned and a reason for the closure has not been provided at this stage.

A spokesperson for the store said: “We would like to remind customers that we may run out of items today as stock has been depleted.

“We would also like to thank all of you for your custom over the years, many thanks from all of the staff and the owners at Subway.”

The nearest Subways can be found in Poulton Street, Kirkham and the EG fuel station at the former site of the Saddle Inn in Sidgreaves Lane, Lea, Preston.

Subway was approached for comment.

