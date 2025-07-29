Tributes are being paid to a local restaurant boss after his sudden death.

Staff and regulars at Little Hong Kong in Wheelton are mourning the death of manager Patrick, who ran the Chinese restaurant above The Dressers Arms in the Chorley village.

Patrick is believed to have died suddenly last Monday (July 21), when Little Hong Kong announced it would temporarily close ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

The restaurant will reopen on Thursday (July 31).

Posting on Facebook, restaurant and pub owner Jack Catterall said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague, Patrick.

“We are all heartbroken by this devastating news.

“Little Hong Kong will remain closed until Thursday, July 31. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding.

“Our thoughts and love are with Kit, Patrick’s family, and all who knew and loved him.

“Patrice, you were the heart and soul of Little Hong Kong. Thank you for everything over the past decade. You will be missed more than words can say. It was an honour.

“Rest well brother x”

Customers also paid tribute to Patrick, with many remembering how he always sought to make people feel welcome at his restaurant.

Briers Brow, Wheelton, Chorley, PR6 8HD | Google

Regular diner Graham Richards said: “Patrick was a lovely man, so obliging and friendly. He always looked after you the best way he could to make your visit to the restaurant enjoyable and atmospheric.”

Christine Neve added: “Patrick will be so missed. The nicest man you could meet. Such a shock. Will always see him behind the bar with that great big smile. Sending lots of love to his family.”

While staff member Mei Ling Li shared a moving tribute to her boss, saying: “We’re all saddened by the loss of our colleague Patrick. He was a dedicated leader and a kind colleague who truly cared for the team and our customers.

“We’re truly grateful to have worked with him. We miss him forever. His laughter and kindness will always stay with us in the restaurant.”