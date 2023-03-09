St Patrick's Day 2023: Here are 6 unique green cocktails and how to make them

When you think of St Patrick's Day, enjoying a drink (or two) is always one of the first things that comes to mind as people celebrate the Irish holiday.
To get the party started, all you need is a green shirt, some decorations and a matching green drink in hand. Of course, you could go traditional and crack open a Guinness or pour a whiskey for yourself, but what’s more festive than a St Paddy’s Day inspired drink inspired by the emerald isle itself?
In order to commemorate the occasion taking place on Friday, March 17, experts at drinks retailer The Bottle Club have compiled their pick of the most delicious and unique green Irish-inspired drinks to shake up.
1. 6 unique green cocktails to try this St Patrick's Day
2. Shamrock Shooter
Ingredients: 7.5ml of Irish Cream, 7.5ml of Irish Whisky, 30ml of Melon Liqueur, Whipped Cream (optional). Method: Measure out the ingredients, pour the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice, shake well, strain into a shot glass, top with whipped cream if desired, and serve.
3. Irish Frog Shot Cocktail
Ingredients: 22.5ml chilled Melon Liqueur, 22.5ml chilled Irish Cream Liqueur. Method: Pour the Midori melon liqueur into a shot glass, filling it halfway, float the Irish cream on top, hold a bar spoon upside down over the drink and slowly pour the Irish cream over it, moving the spoon up as the glass fills.
4. The Irish Trashcan
Ingredients: 30ml of Vodka, 30ml of Gin, 30ml of Rum, 30ml of Triple Sec, 30ml of Blue Curaçao, 15 ml of Peach Schnapps. Method: Pour Blue Curaçao in the base of a tall glass and fill with ice, pour over vodka, gin, rum, triple sec, and peach schnapps, top with energy drink and leave the can inserted.
