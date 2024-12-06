SpudBros Express: Queues down the street for London's new TikTok famous jacket potatoes from Preston

By Abigail Rabbett

Editor of London World

Published 6th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 15:47 BST
Giant jacket potatoes are the latest food fad to sweep London, so we had to see what all the fuss is about

Earlier this week, rumbles were sent through the London food scene when a new kid arrived on the block.

Preston’s Spud Bros, a jacket potato pop-up, with more than 3.2 million followers on TikTok, opened its first London restaurant.

Spud Bros Express in the West End has become an overnight hit with Londoners, who turned out in their droves to try the viral ‘taters.

People are queueing down the street, and battling the elements, to get their chops around one of the giant jacket potatoes. Storm Darragh isn’t stopping you!

The long lines outside the Spud Bros pop-up are a testament to the popularity of the venture. Watch our video above to see the epic loaded potatoes being served up in London.

Foodies are raving about the generous portions and exceptional toppings which include chilli, cheese and beans, bacon, tuna, and more.

The pop-up which is here for three months is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon, with potato fans from across the UK flocking to the takeaway restaurant.

Naturally, we had to head down to Spud Bros Express to try ‘the greatest spuds in the world’. Come on, that’s a pretty huge accolade!

You will be able to find What’s On Writer, Amber’s full review on London World over the weekend, or watch it over on our TikTok page - @Londonworld_com.

Find it: Archer St, London W1D 7AX

Nearest Tube Station: Tottenham Court Road

