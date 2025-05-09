Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool influencer Zac Jones visits has sent a message to popular Preston spud company.

Potat-oh opened in Liverpool back in December, promising “the best jacket potatoes you’ve ever tasted”, and a popular influencer has been to try it out.

Opening one of his latest Instagram videos, Zac Jones said: “Spud Man, Spud Bros, I am the new spud guy around here. Welcome to Potat-oh. This in Liverpool opposite the Royal hospital. They’ve invited me down today and looks like I’m their new employee.”

While the influencer isn’t planning on becoming the latest potato connoisseur, Spud Bros could have some competition in their hometown soon, with Potat-oh planning to open a new site in Preston.

Dressed in a Potat-oh apron, Zac headed into the Liverpool venue which is located inside a One-Stop store. The spud shop offers regular jacket potatoes and sweet potatoes, with a whole host of fillings and toppings to choose from.

Preparing his own potato, Zac said: “I’ve wanted to do this for a while. Trust me, I know how to it goes,” before adding honey butter, cheddar, mozzarella and pulled pork. He added a side salad too, and finished his potato with sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, spring onions, crispy onions and chipotle mayo.

Showing off his creation, Jones said: “I am now officially Spud Zac.” After trying his jam-packed spud, he said: “Wow... it’s brilliant.”