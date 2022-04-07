We've been taking a look at the latest food hygiene ratings for South Ribble

South Ribble food hygiene: The 10 businesses assessed by the Food Standards Agency in March

Food standards inspectors have been out and about in South Ribble throughout March.

By Ollie Walton
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 2:43 pm

Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 businesses, from cafes to pubs and takeaways that have been given a rating over the last month.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one star rating means "major improvement is necessary," a two star means "some improvement is necessary," three star means "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory," while four star means "hygiene standards are good" and five stars means "hygiene standards are very good.”

1. Lime Bar & Lounge

42 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, PR1 0DQ |5 stars, inspected March 17

Photo: Google

2. Wade Hall Community Centre

73 Royal Avenue, Leyland, PR25 1BX | 5 stars, inspected March 17

Photo: Google

3. Ram's Head

67 Liverpool Road, Longton, PR4 5HA| 5 stars, inspected March 16

Photo: Google

4. Longton House

53 Chapel Lane, Longton, PR4 5WA |5 stars, inspected March 15

Photo: Google

