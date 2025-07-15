Small yet mighty alfresco cooking must haves

George Foreman On-the-Go BBQ - RRP £79.99

With our next heatwave due before the end of the month, people all over the country will be looking to partake in alfresco cooking and dining.

However, for those who don't want to buy an expensive BBQ, or may not have a lot of outdoor space, they can still enjoy a delicious feast with the likes of a portable BBQ and easy to assemble pizza oven.

Leading homeware brands - George Foreman and Abode - have got some great pieces, that combine a compact design with exceptional performance, to help elevate your alfresco cooking and dining. From hikes and camping trips to spontaneous grill sessions in the garden, summer dinners have never tasted so good or been so easy!

Here are a few ideas:

Spontaneous BBQs have never been easier with the George Foreman Portable Gas BBQ! This sleek 1-burner propane grill features a secure catch-locking lid for secure manoeuvring and enamelled pressed steel grill for perfectly cooked meals every time.

With a hassle-free built-in piezo ignition and an integrated thermostat, kickstarting this BBQ and achieving the ideal temperature is effortless. Crafted with a durable black powder-coated steel body and complete with a hose and regulator, this grill is ready for action in no time.

With the Abode Wood Pellet Pizza Oven, you can craft authentic, crispy pizza with ease. Fuelled by wood pellets, this pizza oven heats up rapidly so the whole family can enjoy fresh pizza in no time. Plus, with a ceramic pizza stone and integrated thermostat,

achieving a perfectly crisp crust is made easy. Designed for convenience, the Abode 13” pizza oven features foldable legs and a handy carry bag for effortless assembly, storage, and portability, so it’s ready to fire up when the sun is shining, and easy to

store away when not in use.

The George Foreman On The Go BBQ provides an authentic barbequing experience wherever you may be going. From summer hikes and camping trips, to a last minute feast out on the patio, with an easy grab and go handle, this BBQ is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their barbequing experience out and about.

Fold it up, grab the handle and go anywhere! Make cooking on the go an easy task with the George Foreman Briefcase Charcoal BBQ. Simply add your charcoal and cook up a storm with this handy portable model, providing an authentic BBQ experience wherever you are. Plus with its foldable legs, you can raise your grill safely off the ground and cook with full stability.