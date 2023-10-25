Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The limited-edition pumpkin-shaped pizza is truly eerie-sistable, topped with Papa Johns signature tomato base, melting cheese and pepperoni slices in the shape of a spooky smile. The Halloween-inspired menu addition is set to bewitch taste buds and get pulses racing this spooky season.

Preparing to serve up a slice of fear, the pizza delivery chain reveals the top 10 scariest jump scare moments in film history from the nation’s favourite horror movies, according to 2,000 UK adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Norman Bates jumping out from the shadows in Psycho to Jaws appearing from the deep blue sea, the list includes the scariest movie moments of all time. Fans can forget Netflix and chill as it’s all about pizza and a thrill this Halloween, and here are­­ the top 10 scariest movies:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The limited-edition Jack-‘o-lantern pizza.

THE TOP 10 MOVIE JUMP SCARE MOMENTS:

Jaws (1978) - Hooper finds fishermen Ben Gardner's boat - and his head! (31%)

Psycho (1960) - The shower scene (25%)

Alien (1979) - Dallas suddenly discovers the alien in an air shaft (18%)

Carrie (1976) - Carrie’s hand bursts from her grave (17%)

Scream (1996) - Drew Barrymore’s Casey sees Ghostface for the first time (17%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 13th (1980) - Jason Voorhees jumps out of the water of Crystal Lake (16%)

Poltergeist (1982) - Robbie’s clown doll comes to life (16%)

It (2017) - Pennywise comes out of the screen as the children watch an old scratchy film (16%)

Insidious (2010) - The red-faced demon appears behind Josh (15%)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Lies Beneath (2000) - While paralysed in the bathtub, Michelle Pfeiffer’s Claire suddenly turns into a corpse (13%)

A spokesperson for Papa Johns commented: “We’re delighted to launch our limited-edition Jack-‘o-lantern pizza on the menu just in time for Halloween. As pizza is revealed as the takeaway of choice to enjoy at home this Halloween (51%), the Jack-o’-lantern is the perfect pizza for the occasion, and we hope our customers enjoy trialling the new pizza.”

For those looking to test their fears this Halloween, the Jack-o’-lantern pizza is available for a limited time only. Pizza lovers can order online or via the Papa Johns app now until Tuesday 31st October.