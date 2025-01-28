Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There’s no need to try too hard - there’s a free pint available to all drinkers at a pub chain to mark the start of the Six Nations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brewer and pub chain Greene King has launched the deal just as the rugby tournament gets going. All thirsty punters have to do is to walk into their local Greene King on Friday or Saturday - the opening weekend of matches - and say the code-phrase “Space for a pint?” at the bar.

This year marks 25 years since the old Five Nations was expanded to the Six Nations, with the arrival of Italy. Helping to launch the offer was former England rugby international Danny Care, who drop-kicked a ball into space from The Barmy Arms Greene King pub in Twickenham - just a stone’s throw from the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former England rugby international Danny Care kicking a ball "into space" from outside the Greene King sport pub The Barmy Arms in Twickenham | Greene King

Awe-inspiring footage shows the ball’s out-of-this-world journey, leaving the scrum half’s foot and ascending beyond the Earth’s atmosphere into space to a height of 130,000 feet.

The footage also depicts the ball’s descent to Earth, landing in Greene King’s Westgate Brewery in Bury St Edmunds, where quality beers have been brewed for over 200 years - marking 25 years of Six Nations rugby and the nationwide free pint giveaway.

Customers can claim their free pint of Greene King beer on either Friday, January 31 or Saturday, February 1. The offer includes Greene King IPA, Level Head, Flint Eye and Old Speckled Hen, as well as cans and bottles and non/low alcohol and soft drink alternatives – to accompany watching the first-round matches of the competition this weekend.

Greene King has also conducted a survey to mark 25 years of the Six Nations, in which the public voted Scotland’s remarkable comeback to claim a draw against all odds against England at Twickenham in 2019 as the greatest Guinness Six Nations moment of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning moment, which saw Scotland peg back England from 31-0 down to draw 38-38 took top spot, following a national vote by the almost 3,000 Brits, from a shortlist of six, as selected by rugby legends Danny Care, Gareth Thomas and Ryan Wilson.

Discussing 25 years of tournament history, the former England, Wales and Scotland internationals met up at Greene King pub, The Barmy Arms, just a stone’s throw from England’s Twickenham Stadium, to debate the six greatest moments* and toast 25 years of Six Nations rugby.

Ryan Wilson, Gareth Thomas and Danny Care in The Barmy Arms Greene King pub | Greene King

Danny Care, who retired from international rugby after last year’s Six Nations tournament, said: “I’m buzzing to be a part of Greene King’s initiative to celebrate the start of this year’s 2025 tournament.

“To be given the chance to kick a rugby ball into space was insane, and to do so from the Home of Rugby in Twickenham was a fantastic experience. The film looks amazing, and hopefully the public will jump on the codeword featured to enjoy a free pint on Greene King to toast the start of the tournament this Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be strange watching the England boys from the sidelines this time, but I believe they’re building slowly under Steve Borthwick and they’re in for a strong tournament. Ireland under Andy Farrell have been the team to beat alongside France in the last couple of years and they’ll be hard to stop again, but I can see England springing a few surprises this year!”

Michelle West, head of sports marketing at Greene King, said: “Every year we look forward to the Six Nations and this year we wanted to do something completely ‘out of this world’ to kick-start this year’s tournament.

“Nothing brings people together like watching sport in the pub, and, as we gear up for a huge milestone tournament for the Six Nations we’re looking forward to witnessing sporting history.

“We’ve seen some truly memorable moments on the field in the last 25 years and we look forward to seeing our customers enjoy more moments and plays, similar to Scotland’s astonishing fightback at Twickenham six years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that almost half of Brits (43%) are planning on watching the Six Nations in a pub this year, so why not put those plans into action and head down to your local Greene King Sport pub, where we’ll be showing every game live across more than 900 locations. So, enjoy, with a pint on us.”

Greene King has launched a limited-edition beer, Scrumdown, available in participating Greene King pubs and while stocks last to toast the tournament. The 4.1% fresh golden ale has tropical and citrus notes and is made with classic English hops. The perfect ale to try when settling into the pub atmosphere to enjoy the rugby.

To claim your free pint of Greene King beer, visit one of the participating pubs here.

The top Six Nations moments, as voted by the public

1. The comeback! Scotland’s remarkable second half display against England, Twickenham, 2019

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Duhan Van Der Merwe’s try against England, Twickenham, 2023

3. Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal to complete the grand slam for Ireland, Cardiff, 2009

4. Brian O’Driscoll's hat trick against France, Paris, 2000

5. Elliot Daly’s match winner against Wales, Cardiff, 2017

6. Shane Willlams’ winning try in the last minute of madness against Scotland, Cardiff, 2010