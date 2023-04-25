News you can trust since 1886
Seniors Fish and Chips Preston: this is how readers reacted to the popular Fylde Coast takeaway coming to Ingol

Last week, the Post revealed that a popular Fylde Coast chippy is coming to Preston and our readers were quick to react to the news…

By Aimee Seddon
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Seniors Fish and Chips, which currently has nine branches across the Fylde Coast, announced last week that it would be opening a new takeaway in Ingol.

The owner, Alastair Horabin, said the takeaway will offer delivery and open in the Autumn, after a “full and much needed” refurbishment of the current site, which was previously Ingol Fish & Chips.

Alastair added: “I've been in negotiation for that site for what feels like forever...we can now start looking forward to coming to Preston.”

Seniors Fish & Chips (food pictured above) is opening a new takeaway in Ingol, Preston later this year.Seniors Fish & Chips (food pictured above) is opening a new takeaway in Ingol, Preston later this year.
Seniors Fish & Chips (food pictured above) is opening a new takeaway in Ingol, Preston later this year.
The Post’s story announcing the new takeaway received a large number of comments and shares from across Facebook, but what did our readers have to say?

The majority were happy with the news

Steve Wareing: “Brilliant news, Seniors are a class brand. I've visited some of their existing outlets on the Fylde Coast and can highly recommend them. ”

John Cook: “Nice one Alister another good Fish and chip shop”

Heather Amanda List: “Finally something we need a local chippy and even better one that delivers”

Nichola Van Eck-hardinge: “I hope it goes well so when i come over from Holland to see my family I get a good chippy meal”

Kath Bass: “Whoopee at last ! Good luck Alastair hope you open soon as.”

Leigh Howard: “Their choice of fish is a treat."

Liz Bennett: “Looking forward to it! ”

Alan Stirzaker: “We will be there come opening day.”

Some people were not so excited:

Liz Bassett: “Bit over-rated to me.”

Peter Woods: “Try and avoid Senior's small portions.”

