Search begins for the world's best jam ahead of festival to be held in UK later this year - how to enter your best preserves

Organiser of the awards Anna Lupton, of Carr House Farm Bed and Breakfast at Ampleforth

Already the organisers have received entries from overseas including Canada and they are now inviting jam makers across Britain to get involved by entering a jar of their preserve into the World Jam Awards from Wednesday May 4.

Contestants have until Friday August 12 to enter one of eight categories which include tipsy for entries which include alcohol; 20 years and under for the next generation of preservers; Exotic for jams which test the judge’s palate; and Anything but Jam, a category reserved for those entering pickles, relish, curd or jelly.

The World Jam Awards will be judged by Michelin star chef Andrew Pern and his team from The Star at Harome on Suday September 25 at Helmsley Walled Garden in the North York Moors National Park. Visitors are welcome to visit the garden to see the finalists and winning entries after judging has been completed.

The Awards were originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but the competition and event were cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

Entry details including drop-off points for competitors' jam entries can be found on the World Jam Festival & Awards site here. Organiser of the awards, Anna Lupton, said: "It is great to finally see the awards taking place and to have had overseas interest already is really heartening.

“Particularly after lockdown when more people discovered the delights of making their own jam and with an increasing focus on cutting food waste by preserving fruit and vegetables, we’re hoping to engage with a raft of new, passionate preservers.