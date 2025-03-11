A Burnley-born chef, who grew up in the Ribble Valley, has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Liam Anderson, who now works at Midsummer House, an internationally-acclaimed two-Michein-starred restaurant in Cambridge, has reached the final of the acclaimed Roux Scholarship 2025.

The former St Augustine’s RC High School, Billington, pupil will now compete for the title of Roux Scholar 2025 on April 14th at the Alain Roux Culinary School at The Waterside Inn.

Liam was one of six chefs selected from a pool of 18 from the semi-final where competitors had to prepare a dish composed of two whole red gurnards, live St Austell deep sea mussels, some fresh (or dried) red dulse seaweed, together with two simple or composed garnishes/accompaniments, one of which had to include parsnips.

After competing in the semi-final in London, Liam said: “I’m happy with the dish I put up. Before the final there’ll be time to get back to work at Midsummer House and think about what is next. I’ll need to get a little bit of rest and sleep; my days have been full of gurnards, parsnips and media interviews, but I’m grateful for it all.”

The Roux Scholarship is seen as the most prized cookery competition for young chefs (aged between 22 and 30 years old).

In its 41st year, it’s widely regarded as ‘the Holy Grail’ by many in the industry with a host of former winners now running their own restaurants and earning Michelin stars.

The competition is being judged by Michel Roux Junior (MasterChef: The Professionals, Saturday Kitchen, Food and Drink, Roux Down the River), Angela Hartnett OBE (Great British Menu), Brian Turner CBE (Ready, Steady, Cook) and James Martin (James Martin’s Saturday Morning), among others.

The 2025 Roux Scholar will be announced at a prestigious award ceremony followed by a special dinner at Coworth Park, Berkshire, the same evening. The exclusive event will be attended by sponsors, judges and the finalists.

The winner will receive up to £12,000, a two-month stage at a three-star Michelin restaurant anywhere in the world, or the option of a bespoke training programme tailored to their interests and skills gaps.