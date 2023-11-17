Ricky Hatton, Bobby George and Peter Manley: Darts and boxing royalty set for Lostock Hall Conservative Club
On Sunday, February 25, darting icons Bobby George and Peter Manley will play an exhibition at the town’s Conservative Club in Brownedge Road.
Guests have the chance to meet the players and even take them on from the oche.
Ricky Hatton
Fresh from his Netflix documentary, boxing superstar Ricky Hatton will also visit the club on Sunday, April 21.
A spokesman for organiser said: “We cant wait for this one. Come and watch Ricky tell his life story in and out of the ring in a gloves-off showstopper, and be in with a chance to meet the legend himself, even take home a signed boxing glove, and a framed and signed picture with the man himself.”
There will also be a sports memorabilia auction on the day.
How do I buy tickets?
Tickets for Ricky Hatton start from £45 and are available here.