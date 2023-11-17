A sports double-header featuring stars of boxing and darts is coming to Lostock Hall.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, February 25, darting icons Bobby George and Peter Manley will play an exhibition at the town’s Conservative Club in Brownedge Road.

Guests have the chance to meet the players and even take them on from the oche.

Ricky Hatton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Hatton (photo: Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh from his Netflix documentary, boxing superstar Ricky Hatton will also visit the club on Sunday, April 21.

A spokesman for organiser said: “We cant wait for this one. Come and watch Ricky tell his life story in and out of the ring in a gloves-off showstopper, and be in with a chance to meet the legend himself, even take home a signed boxing glove, and a framed and signed picture with the man himself.”

There will also be a sports memorabilia auction on the day.

How do I buy tickets?

Tickets for the darts exhibition cost £20 are available here.