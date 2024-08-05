Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Foodies from across Lancashire will be flocking to this popular food festival this week!

Preparations are underway for the Clitheroe Food Festival this weekend as the Ribble Taste Fest is in full swing.

The Ribble Valley Taste Fest is a week-long programme of events lasting from the 3rd to the 9th of August.

Festival organiser Ribble Valley Borough Council has decided to expand the festival, now in its 11th year and one of the most popular food festivals in the country, into the week-long Ribble Valley Taste Fest.

The Festival is said to be the highlight of the Foodie calendar which aims to highlight the wonderful and unique food and drink experiences in the Ribble Valley.

The Ribble Valley Taste Fest will lead directly into the Clitheroe Food Festival which will round up the week's events. | Ribble Valley Borough Council

Throughout the week there will be events such as tasting sessions, brewery tours and visits to farms and food venues.

Cllr David Birtwhistle, chair of Ribble Valley Council’s economic development committee, said: “The coming week promises to deliver the ultimate celebration of local produce and drink set among some of the most beautiful countryside in Britain.

“The Taste Fest is a showcase of the best of the Ribble Valley and a chance to sample some of the most outstanding food and drink in the country. That’s down to the support of local businesses and all the hard work they put in throughout the whole year.

“It culminates in Clitheroe Food Festival which is always a recipe for a marvellous day.

Both festivals are organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council | Contributed

“It’s all a wonderful opportunity to bring in visitors from across the north and show them some of the marvellous food, drink and surroundings Ribble Valley has to offer.”

Artisan Ribble Valley will be showcasing a Lancashire menu, from black pudding fritters to beef and Garstang cheese pie, daily, while Gisburn's La Laconda are challenging foodies with a 'guess the ingredients' gathering.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, The Emporium in Clitheroe hosts a kids pizza workshop and on Wednesday and Thursday Bowland and Bay are promising a culinary tour of the valley.

Those looking to do a wine tour may opt to do a 'tour and taste' at the Pendle Witch Distillery in Waddington on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

The week’s activities will be rounded off by the official Clitheroe food festival on Saturday August 10 which will see stalls and food vendors dotted throughout the town centre.

