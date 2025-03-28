Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Pescatarian Dream: rediscovering Seasonal and Sustainable Seafood Across the UK

The renowned chef Nigel Haworth is set to host a unique new series of events at a Lancashire restaurant entitled Forgotten Fish, which will be an exploration of seasonal and sustainable seafood across the UK.

Set to take place at The Three Fishes in Mitton, this five-part series - held in collaboration with Midland Fish Co - will celebrate the freshest seasonal and sustainable seafood offerings from different coastal regions of the UK. The six-course menus will also focus on rediscovering lesser-known and often overlooked fish and shellfish, offering guests an unforgettable culinary experience.

Due to the nature of the seas, each menu will feature a cuisine spontanée approach, meaning the menus will not be confirmed until the evening of the event itself. But guests can expect to indulge in the very best seafood the seas have to offer on the day, prepared with Nigel’s signature style, breads and snacks on arrival along with a welcome glass of English sparkling wine from Gusbourne Estate.

Chef Nigel Haworth | Nigel Haworth

When are the events?

• 28th March – East Coast of Scotland: Celebrate the treasures from Scotland’s East Coast, with a menu featuring some of the region’s best-kept secrets

Gurnard – A firm, white fish with a subtle, slightly sweet flavour, often underrated but prized for its delicate taste and texture.

Megrim Sole – A member of the flatfish family, Megrim Sole is sweet and delicate in flavour.

Brown Crab – A British classic, brown crab - The East Coast of Scotland is known for its premium-quality crabs.

Langoustine – this shellfish from Scotland’s East Coast boasts a sweet and delicate flavour.

• 24th May – West Coast of Scotland: An exploration of Scotland’s West Coast, where guests will be treated to dishes that showcase the region’s bounty

Mackerel – a distinctive taste that pairs beautifully with fresh herbs or citrus from The Three Fishes gardens

Pollock – Similar to cod but often more sustainable.

Hand-Dived Scallops – hand-dived scallops are a sustainable delicacy, carefully harvested by divers who ensure the marine environment remains unharmed.

Mussels – shellfish from Scotland’s pristine waters are renowned

• 27th June – Isle of Man & Morecambe Bay: Delve into the waters of the Isle of Man and Morecambe Bay, featuring seafood that thrives in these unique coastal waters

Plaice – A flatfish prized for its tender, white flesh.

Dover Sole – One of the most sought-after fish in British waters

Wild Sea Bass – wild sea bass is caught from the Isle of Man’s shores

Queenie Scallops – Smaller but sweeter than regular scallops, Queenies are hand-harvested from the Isle of Man and Morecambe Bay.

Brown Shrimps from Morecambe Bay – These small, sweet shrimps are a local delicacy from the region, offering a tender and subtly sweet flavour

• 25th July – Yorkshire & East English Coast: The Yorkshire and East English Coast event will showcase the rich diversity of seafood found along these historic shores

Wild Sea Trout from River Tweed – wild sea trout from the River Tweed offers a unique, fresh taste of the British countryside.

Codling – A smaller, younger cousin of cod, codling has a delicate, mild flavour and firm texture.

Brill – A flatfish with a delicate, slightly sweet flavour

Spider Crab – A distinctive British crab with a sweet, mild flavour and tender, succulent meat, providing a unique taste of the East Coast waters.

• 26th September – Devon & Cornwall: The final event in the series will explore the captivating coastal waters of Devon and Cornwall, offering guests a chance to indulge in seafood that has long been overlooked:

Turbot – A large, flatfish often considered a delicacy in European cuisine

Lemon Sole – A delicate flatfish with a light, sweet flavour

Sardines – Their natural oils make them a healthy and flavourful choice

Hake – similar to cod, hake has a firm, tender texture and a mild, sweet flavour.

Lobster – lobster from Devon and Cornwall is some of the best in the UK.

Cuttlefish – Its unique texture adds an intriguing dimension to any seafood dish.

Nigel Haworth - chef patron at The Three Fishes

"The Forgotten Fish series is all about celebrating the incredible, sustainable seafood our coasts have to offer,” said Nigel Haworth. “By focusing on seasonal and often overlooked fish species, we aim to introduce our guests to new flavours and experiences, all while supporting sustainable practices.

“The spontaneous nature of these menus reflects the very essence of the seas, where the catch changes with each tide. I’m thrilled to partner with Midland Fish to bring this concept to life."

Tickets for the Forgotten Fish series are now available priced at £89 pp and include a six-course menu and a welcome glass of Gusbourne Blanc de Blanc. For more information and tickets, visit www.thethreefishes.co.uk