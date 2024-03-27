Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ray Harrison, the man behind the success of The Circ retro bar, the Circus Cafe Lounge and the Electric Circus, is hoping someone will step in to lease the venues, or buy them, so they can continue to run.

Ray said: “A lot of people are interested and I have received so many nice messages from band members and loyal customers thanking me for creating what we have. It would be fantastic if someone with enthusiasm and drive would take it over.”

A memorial scooter rally that was held at The Circ retro bar, the Circus Lounge and the Electric Circus venues in Burnley last year

‘The Circ’ was created when Ray, who has stressed that all current bookings at the venues will be honoured, bought the former industrial warehouses in Bank Parade three years ago and built up the business with the help of his son Ryan. The Circ retro bar was the first to open and the two other venues soon followed. The industrial feel remained and Ray filled the venues with memorabillia and interesting items he has collected over the years while on his world travels.. From vintage hair salon hairdryers and decommissioned bumper cars to a tank that took pride of place outside the venues, revellers were drawn to the uniqueness of the place.

Offering a range of themed music nights and hosting acts from across the UK and also local DJs including Matty Robinson and Paul Barrett, the venues built up a loyal following. Ray said: “The DJ events have been so successful and drawn hundreds of people to the venues.

“Matty Robinson has supported us from the off and was such a great help when we went to court to apply for the licence. We saw the re-birth of the punk fest and mammoth memorial scooter rally and also had a great deal of trade from the postal workers at the nearby sorting office and many football fans.”