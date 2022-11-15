News you can trust since 1886
There are plenty of sports bars and pubs in Lancashire where you can watch the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Nine sports bars and pubs in Lancashire to enjoy a pint at and cheer England on in the World Cup

The first-ever winter World Cup gets underway on Sunday and England are in action the following day in their first group game against Iran.

By Jon Peake
46 minutes ago
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 2:51pm

The tournament in Qatar officially begins on November 20 with the opening ceremony taking place at 5pm (2pm GMT), before the first clash between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

In total, 64 matches will take place across eight brand new stadia with England’s group games with Iran, the USA and Wales taking place on Monday, November 21 (1pm), Friday, November 25 (7pm), and Tuesday, November 29 (7pm).

The tournament will finish the week before Christmas on December 18.

If you fancy watching some of the games at one of the many sports bars and pubs in Lancashire, here are nine crackers you could visit ...

1. Champs Sports Bar

Champs Sports Bar at 89 Topping Street, Blackpool, has a Google reviews rating of 4.2 out of 5

Photo: Google

2. Wings Beer Co

Wings Beer Co at 37 Cannon Street, Preston, has a Google reviews rating of 4.4 out of 5

Photo: site

3. Brooklyn Sports Bar

Brooklyn Sports Bar at The Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston, has a Google reviews rating of 4.7 out of 5

Photo: site

4. Krush Sports Bar & Nightclub

Krush Sports Bar & Nightclub at 158-159 Friargate, Preston, has a Google reviews rating of 4.5 out of 5

Photo: Google

