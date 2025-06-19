Warton pub Clifton Arms shuts doors for a second time in 8 months after struggling with costs
The Clifton Arms, near BAE in Lytham Road, closed this week after the leaseholders said they were unable to keep up with costs.
All staff have been let go as the pub, owned by the Stonegate Group, begins its search for a new leaseholder.
The Clifton Arms previously closed in October last year after former leaseholders Tony Davies and Zoe Shelmerdine vacated the pub after failing to agree to a rent increase imposed by Stonegate.
The couple said the rent increase was an ‘unreasonable’ amount and discussions between them and the pub company broke down. They were then asked to vacate the pub at short notice.
But Stonegate has already put the pub back on the market, as they seek new leaseholders to take on the £30,000 in annual rent (including a £7,500 deposit).
The pub company says the Clifton Arms has a forecasted turnover of around £555,000 to £593,000 per year.
What’s on offer?
• A main bar with a TV, dartboard, and pool table—enough to host a local pool team
• A spacious lounge that holds 60+, offering room for casual dining, functions, and live events
• A smaller private room—around 30 covers—suitable for bookings or quieter gatherings
• A fully operational kitchen for a full food menu
• Beer gardens: front space for ~20 people plus a larger rear garden for 40+ in summer months
• Three-bedroom private accommodation above the pub, including lounge, kitchen, bathroom, and central heating
Stonegate describe the Clifton Arms as “an historic pub nestled in the affluent area of Warton” and “an ideal opportunity for a food-focused publican”.
Fancy taking on the pub?
The listing says: “Its prime location on the A584 between Blackpool and Preston attracts hundreds of daily visitors. The pub boasts a versatile space for dining, drinking, and entertainment, including a spacious lounge, private dining room, and two charming outdoor gardens.
“With planned investment, the well-equipped kitchen is ready to elevate the pub's food offering to new heights.
“The ideal publican will have a passion for food, a keen eye for detail, and a proven track record in delivering exceptional dining experiences.
“This unique opportunity allows the right publican to create a culinary destination away from the noise of the tourist resorts, appealing to the refined tastes of the local community.
“With its strong foundations and potential for growth, the Clifton Arms can easily be transformed into a sought-after destination pub.”