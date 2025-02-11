A Club Pret subscription will now only cost £5 a month ☕

Pret A Manger faced backlash last year after scrapping its five free coffees a day for loyalty members

The sandwich company previously stated it would increase its Club Pret subscription in March

But Pret has now confirmed that the loyalty scheme will continue to cost £5 a month

Pret A Manger has told customers that it is scrapping a planned hike to its subscription costs.

The sandwich chain faced a backlash from customers last year after axing its five free coffees a day loyalty perk, which cost £30 a month. Instead, loyalty customers were told they would pay £10 a month for 50% discount off coffees, and no discounts on food.

Since the changes were announced in September, Pret A Manger has offered a discounted price of £5 for new and existing members of the Club Pret subscription, with plans to double the cost of the loyalty scheme to £10 a month from March.

But the chain has now confirmed that the price of a Club Pret subscription will remain at £5 a month.

According to The Mirror, Pret A Manger sent a message to customers to confirm that the price increase had been scrapped, which said: “We are writing to you about some important updates to your Club Pret subscription fee. Our Club Pret monthly subscription fee will remain at just £5.

“At Pret, we believe in offering high-quality, organic coffee and Barista-made drinks at fantastic value. With Club Pret, you’ll continue to enjoy great savings on up to five Barista-made drinks per day. Thank you for being part of Club Pret. We love serving you and hope to see you in our shops very soon.”

Last year, Pret A Manger began to crack down on Club Pret members who were sharing their five free coffees a day with non-members, which was against the terms and conditions of the loyalty agreement.

According to the BBC, Pret A Manger will also be ending its Club Pret of 20% off food.

What has the public said?

Pret customers took to X to discuss the changes in the Club Pret scheme. One user wrote: “Really interesting. Presumably, the only reason to drop the sub is that it wasn’t profitable. But few of those who I know have it, rarely hit their 5/day, so I wonder what the break-even point was?”

Another user wrote: “I go there once a week and spend about £11 drink, food, croissant, sandwich & gingerbread, no scheme works for me.”

For more information on Pret A Manger’s Club Pret subscription, please visit its website.