This April, the team at Aven, Preston’s only three AA Rosette and Michelin-listed fine dining restaurant, are celebrating their incredible first six months in business.

Aven is a true hidden gem, located at 10 Camden Place, nestled between two Preston grandees, the stylish Georgian Winckley Square and Avenham Park, which inspired its name.

Business partners Oli Martin, Chef Director and Alex Blamire, Managing Director are delighted with the support and industry recognition that their 24-cover restaurant has already achieved.

However, they are not resting on their laurels and have a packed summer ahead, with more exceptional dining experiences and a few surprises planned before their first anniversary.

Oli Martin said: “It’s been an amazing start as our aim was to bring a unique dining experience to the city.

“One that celebrates British heritage foods and the abundance of quality produce that surrounds us, and it has really struck a chord with diners.”

Samantha Haigh, Sean Wrest, Oli Martin and Alex Blamire at Aven, Preston, Lancashire.

With over 17 years of experience in Michelin-starred and AA Rosette restaurants, Oli looked for a chef whose background and ambition matched his own, and appointed Sean Wrest to the role of Head Chef at Aven.

Sean led his former team at Roots in York, to their first Michelin star and now, he and Oli work together to create unique tasting menus unlike anything on offer in Preston.

Oli said: “Our guests trust us to deliver seasonal plates that not only challenge and delight their palates, but also satisfy their desire for sustainability.

“The intimacy and relaxed dining experience offered at Aven is very special, but I promise you, this is just the start!”

On August 7, Lancashire-born Oli and Yorkshire-born Sean will go head-to-head, in a culinary ‘War of the Roses’ with bookings open soon.

On the night diners will score a variety of dishes and only when the scores are added together, will the winning chef be revealed and Lancashire or Yorkshire crowned champion.

Aven is open from Wednesday evening until Saturday evening, and lunch is served Thursday to Saturday.

Managing Director, Alex Blamire said: “Aven is one of those places that people love to discover.’

“It is a hideaway for those who choose the extraordinary, a place for the gourmet as well as the adventurer, but more than anything, it’s a place to relax and enjoy the best and only fine-dining experience in Preston.”