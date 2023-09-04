Preston takeaway hit with 0 out of 5 food hygiene rating by Food Standards Agency

The rating means that urgent improvement is necessary at the establishment, which was assessed on a number of facets including hygienic food handling, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety.

Regarding the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage, Kim Yin was rated as ‘improvement necessary’, on cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene it was rated ‘major improvement necessary’, and for system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future, it was rated as ‘major improvement necessary’.