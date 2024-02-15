Preston Slimming World leader in with a chance of being named top consultant of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steph Calam runs a Slimming World group in Preston and uses her own experiences to 200 members in the community each week.

Steph was one of just 21 Slimming World Consultants from across the UK and Ireland to secure a place in the semi-finals of the organisation’s Top Target Consultant 2024 competition, held at its head office in Derbyshire. The competition celebrates Consultants who have shown a commitment to building lasting healthy habits and maintaining their weight loss.

Steph lost weight after finding both her health and confidence were suffering and joined her local Slimming World group in March 2010 weighing 16st 5.5lbs. She reached her target weight of 10st 12.5lbs in January 2016 and has maintained it ever since – an incredible 8 years.

Steph Calam after her 5st 12.5lb weight loss

She said: “Before joining Slimming World, I spent so much time thinking and worrying about my weight every single day and it stopped me from doing the things I now enjoy, like going to the gym.

“For the longest time I thought if I wanted to lose weight, I’d be stuck eating tiny portions and I’d have to restrict myself. I soon realised how wrong I’d been when I joined Slimming World though. Nothing is off limits, I learned how to prepare and cook all my favourite food in a different way. I wasn’t depriving myself, instead I was filling my body with nutritious and healthy foods and now I've lost 5st 12.5lbs – all while still eating food I love, like pasta, potatoes and cake. Better still, I’ve been able to maintain my weight loss for the last 8 years.

“I remember being so nervous when I walked through the doors of Slimming World for the first time. I also remember how quickly those nerves disappeared. Everyone in the group, including my Consultant, was so welcoming. It was so refreshing being in a space where everyone was on the same journey and cheered each other on – the support I’ve received each week is a big part of what motivated me to reach my weight loss goal – and stay there. I didn’t feel alone and I had ideas and know-how from everyone in the group, to keep me on track and inspired.”

It wasn’t long before Steph started to think about how she could get moving more and Slimming World’s physical activity support programme, Body Magic, helped her build up her activity levels at her own pace. She says: “Now I swim regularly. I love that it’s my time for me, it helps me to feel great on the outside and the inside, and it helps me to manage my weight, too.”

After losing 5st 12.5lbs and reaching her target weight, Steph realised she had a passion for helping others and decided to train to become a Slimming World Consultant herself in October 2018. Now she supports slimmers at her groups which are held every Tuesday and Thursday at the Slimming World Hub in Whittle-le-Woods, Wednesday at Buckshaw Community Centre and Thursday evening at Lancaster Way Community Centre.

She said: “I could never have dreamed I would be in the position I am now. I’m happy, healthy and in a role I’m so passionate about that doesn’t ever feel like work – and I have Slimming World to thank for that. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful Consultant and group members. They were such a key part of my journey, so the opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect. I love the freedom and flexibility it allows me, and that I can still look after my grandson. The training was second to none and I feel so lucky that I’ve been able to pay it forward now with my members – seeing their success is so rewarding.”

Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant competition is open to the organisation’s Consultants who have successfully maintained their weight loss.

