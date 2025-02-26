Preston restaurant dreaming of victory at tonight's British Kebab Awards 2025

A Preston restaurant named as a finalist at the 2025 British Kebab Awards is in with a chance of winning big tonight.

A national event which recognises and champions local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation, the British Kebab Awards enable fans of their friendly neighbourhood kebab houses to back up the claim that they officially have the best kebab place via a public vote.

A celebration of an ever-growing culinary industry, the awards welcome a host of celebrities, prominent politicians, journalists and - most importantly - the nation’s hard-working restaurant workers for an evening of celebration.

Preston’s Greekouzina, nominated in the ‘Best Greek Restaurant’ category, is hoping for a big win tonight. Stay tuned for all the results...

