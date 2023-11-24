Diners at a Preston restaurant will be contributing towards a free meal for a resident in need this Christmas.

Bistrot Pierre in Fishergate has once again teamed-up with local charity Age Concern Lancashire to provide a bit of extra festive cheer.

For every Sunday Christmas party booking of six people or more in December, Bistrot Pierre, will gift a free Menu Pierre three-course meal to a Preston resident nominated by Age Concern Lancashire, redeemable throughout January 2024.

Why do it?

Bistrot Pierre, Preston

This initiative comes after a year that has seen an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, and an increase in those relying on charity support.

According to independent think tank The Resolution Foundation, studies have found that a further 1.3 million people have been pushed into poverty during 2023, in addition to increased social isolation.

“It was so nice to see people from across all our service areas coming together for a lovely meal and the opportunity to socialise last Christmas”, said Suzanna Carr, CEO of Age Concern Lancashire.

“Our service users and carers thoroughly enjoyed themselves and so on behalf of everyone in attendance, many thanks to Bistrot Pierre and the team in Preston for making us all so welcome.

“We are thrilled and honoured to have been selected for the second year to take part in this fabulous and very generous initiative by Bistrot Pierre. We are very much looking forward to seeing more of our local elderly residents have a truly great experience and would like to thank Bistrot Pierre for being a beacon of light in demonstrating what great social value looks like.”

"Community is at the heart of what we do”

“We are delighted to be welcoming back our community charity partners this Christmas”, said Bistrot Pierre’s chief executive Nick White.

“Community is at the heart of what we do and as families continue to struggle with the cost-of-living this Christmas, we want to open our doors and welcome those most in need to enjoy a well-deserved and much-needed treat on us.