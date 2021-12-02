Battling consumer confidence and ever-changing Government rules, pubs and bars up and down the land have had a fight on their hands to keep the doors open.
All that means the pub scene in and around Preston is ever-changing with two new bars opening in the city centre on Friday night.
Here’s our round-up of what’s been happening over the last few months.
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more
1. Yates becoming Slug & Lettuce
The Yates pub in Preston city centre will undergo a full refurbishment before reopening as a Slug & Lettuce on Friday. As a Slug & Lettuce, a chain of bars established by entrepreneur Hugh Corbett in 1985, visitors can expect to see cocktail trees, boozy brunches and afternoon teas.
2. Detroit
Preston is set to get its own soul and Motown venue, signed, sealed, delivered by a team fronted by former Miss England, Elizabeth Grant. It opens in the former Revolution on Friday.
3. Adelphi
The popular Adelphi pub, a venue situated in the centre of the new UCLan masterplan development, reopened in September with a facelift following a month of closure.
4. The Golden Cross Hotel
The 160-year-old pub in Lancaster Road, has been listed for offers in the region of £325,000. Labelled by the agent, Ruby Estates as an "investment opportunity" the premises - which is still trading as a pub - is being offered with car park, a "huge basement", a business opportunity on the ground floor and potential for nine apartments on the top three floors.