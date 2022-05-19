Popular Indian eatery Mowgli Street Food is set to open in Preston this Summer.

Taking to their Instagram account, Mowgli has set their launch date for July 11, and added that booking lines will be open next month (June.)

The Preston branch will be located in the former French Connection unit of Preston's Miller Arcade in the city centre, on the corner of Church Street and Birley Street.

Preston's Mowgli branch has set its summer start date. Image: mowglistreetfood on Instagram

Sharing progress of the renovation work on the site, the Mowgli Instagram account captioned a picture of a tiger etched door, saying “Preston Mowgli has a face!”

Mowgli’s owner, Lancashire-born Nisha Katona had announced she had signed a lease to move to Preston in September 2021.

Planning permission for the site was submitted to the city council in January this year.

This comes after previous plans to open in St George’s Shopping Centre fell through, after the centre went into administration in February 2021.

Speaking at the time the Friargate venture was halted, Nisha said: “If I could be in Preston I would be. It is NOT because of rents or any of our dealings with the wonderful city of Preston- it is because the entire scheme sadly stalled.”

Nisha, who was born in Ormskirk and had been a barrister for 20 years, launched the first Mowgli Street Food in 2014 in Liverpool.