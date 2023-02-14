Last week, the McDonald’s at Deepdale Retail Park on Blackpool Road reopened after a restaurant redesign.

With this refurbishment, the Deepdale branch is one of the first McDonald’s in the region to become a ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant.

The new design hopes to deliver a better customer experience for all, and it includes a new separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area, in turn improving the efficiency of delivery and reducing congestion in the restaurant.

There is also new LED lighting, wall graphics made from recycled coffee cups, recyclable floor and wall tiles, plus, furniture which is made from fully recycled materials and that is also fully recyclable itself.

Improvements have also been made for staff, with a redesign of crew rooms creating a more relaxing and comfortable space for breaks.

Take a look below for a full tour of the newly refrubished site.

To find out more about what the refurbishment means click here.

1 . Newly refurbished Mcdonald's reopens 13 pictures of the newly refurbished McDonald's restaurant at Deepdale Retail Park. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Deepdale McDonald's The main seating area Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Deepdale McDonald's The new 'McDelivery only' area Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Deepdale McDonald's New well decorations Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales