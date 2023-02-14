Preston McDonald's: 13 pictures inside the newly refurbished Deepdale Retail Park restaurant
Last week, the McDonald’s at Deepdale Retail Park on Blackpool Road reopened after a restaurant redesign.
With this refurbishment, the Deepdale branch is one of the first McDonald’s in the region to become a ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant.
The new design hopes to deliver a better customer experience for all, and it includes a new separate ‘McDelivery only’ area, which allows delivery drivers to go in and out of a dedicated courier entrance and service area, in turn improving the efficiency of delivery and reducing congestion in the restaurant.
There is also new LED lighting, wall graphics made from recycled coffee cups, recyclable floor and wall tiles, plus, furniture which is made from fully recycled materials and that is also fully recyclable itself.
Improvements have also been made for staff, with a redesign of crew rooms creating a more relaxing and comfortable space for breaks.
Take a look below for a full tour of the newly refrubished site.