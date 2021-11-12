Well over at Scores on the Doors they hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Preston takeaways and fish and chip shops that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (All information is correct as of November 11, 2021).

1. Antonio's Water Lane, Preston

2. Barton Takeaway Garstang Road, Preston

3. Bill 'n' Bens Maitland Street, Preston

4. Chillies Blackpool Road, Preston