Preston folk enjoy drinks in the sun before washout weekend
Preston folks have been enjoying a cheeky pint or two in the sun this afternoon, before 48 hours of showers and wind falls on Preston this weekend.
Friday, 7th May 2021, 4:41 pm
Updated
Friday, 7th May 2021, 4:42 pm
Those lucky enough to have the afternoon off work were seen making the most of today's clear skies as Post photographer Neil Cross toured Preston's pubs and bars to capture the Friday atmosphere.
That special Friday feeling was clearly in the air as friends, families and couples relaxed with glass in hand in the city's beer gardens.
These were the scenes outside Baluga bar, Turtle Bay, Winckley Street Ale House, The Cafe Bar and The Orchard Craft Beer Bar. Cheers!
