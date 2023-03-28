Preston Chinese takeaways: these are the 14 Chinese takeaways with 5 star hygiene ratings
Fancy a Chinese tonight? Well, know you are in safe hands with these perfectly rated takeaways...
By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
All food serving businesses in Preston are checked by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.
The Post has scoured the Food Standards Agency website for those establishments with the top rating, and collected all of the takeaways which serve Chinese food.
Take a look at the 14 cleanest Chinese takeaways in Preston below:
Page 1 of 4