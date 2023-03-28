News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
3 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
6 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
8 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
8 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Preston Chinese takeaways: these are the 14 Chinese takeaways with 5 star hygiene ratings

Fancy a Chinese tonight? Well, know you are in safe hands with these perfectly rated takeaways...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST

All food serving businesses in Preston are checked by the Food Standards Agency, and given a rating between 0 and 5 based on how hygienically food is handled, with 5 being the best.

The Post has scoured the Food Standards Agency website for those establishments with the top rating, and collected all of the takeaways which serve Chinese food.

Take a look at the 14 cleanest Chinese takeaways in Preston below:

The Chinese takeaways in Preston with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating.

1. Cleanest chinese takeaways

The Chinese takeaways in Preston with top hygiene ratings- ordered by most recent rating. Photo: jpi

Photo Sales
216 Watling Street Road Preston, PR2 8AD. Rated 5 star on January 5 2023.

2. Empire Takeaway

216 Watling Street Road Preston, PR2 8AD. Rated 5 star on January 5 2023. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
4 Sharoe Green Lane Preston, PR2 8ED. Rated 5 star on November 8 2022.

3. Bintang Wok

4 Sharoe Green Lane Preston, PR2 8ED. Rated 5 star on November 8 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
27b Church Street Preston, PR1 3BQ. Rated 5 star on October 19 2022.

4. Wokman

27b Church Street Preston, PR1 3BQ. Rated 5 star on October 19 2022. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
PrestonFood Standards Agency