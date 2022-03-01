Preston chef reveals the secrets to Pancake Day success this Shrove Tuesday

But what exactly does it take to make the perfect one for either yourself or your friends and family?

We spoke to Mike Winder, a chef (front of house shift leader) at Preston’s Town House Coffee & Brew Bar, to see what the restaurant’s ideal recipe for making a pancake is.

The company has received very positive reviews for its crêpes on TripAdvisor, with one commenting that they were “amazing.”

Mike Winder making pancakes at Town House Coffee and Brew Bar

The recipe that they use in-house is actually quite simple.

“You then need to mix it until it is well-combined, and if it is still too thick, you can always add a splash more soya milk.”

If the quantity of ingredients sounds slightly excessive for those who are making pancakes outside of the restaurant environment, then fear not.

Jennifer Blain making pancakes at Town House Coffee and Brew Bar

The chef explains that people at home can cut the amount used of each ingredient by two-thirds, and you would still have enough for a “couple of nice stacks for someone at home".

“We just need a really big bucket of them because we go through so many," he added.

The restaurant keeps its pancakes vegan-friendly, and Mike says that this adds to the restaurant’s accessibility to all.

He says: “If we did regular pancakes, we would alienate a lot of our clients.

“There is definitely a call for more vegan options, and we pride ourselves on having these options available.”

The toppings the restaurant offers range from fruits such as red berries and bananas to vegan-friendly chocolate or maple syrup in order to cut through the pancake more easily.

But the chefs don’t tend to blend those fruits into the original mixture.

Mike says: “It doesn’t need to be over-the-top.

“You could throw some of them into the pancake mixture, but it would become a more traditional American-diner style than anything else.

“We like to keep it standard and tailor to a lot of people’s tastes.”

So there you have it; only four ingredients are essential to the baking process, but most importantly of all, keep it simple. Bon appétit!