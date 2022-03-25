But where is the best place to get your burger fix in Preston?
With the help of TripAdvisor, we’ve run down the top 10 here according to their reviews. Does your favourite haunt make the cut?
1. Smashed
20 Miller Arcade, Preston, PR1 2QY| “Really tasty burger, been waiting to visit for ages and wasn’t disappointed.”
2. We Don’t Give a Fork
20 Guildhall Street, Preston, PR1 3NU| “The menu is brilliant, staff are lovely and the chef’s burgers are out of this world. This place beats any burger restaurants I’ve been to.”
3. The Ginger Bistro
333 Garstang Road, Fulwood, PR2 9UP| “Another great meal from our friendly local restaurant. We can highly recommend the burger and the chicken curry.”
4. Jaffa
58-60 Friargate, Preston, PR1 2AT| “A small but very busy restaurant with a really good atmosphere, the service is good and the taste is to your delight.”
