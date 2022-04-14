Will you be heading out for afternoon tea over Easter?

Preston afternoon tea: These are the top 9 places for tea and treats this Easter

Ahead of the Easter weekend, you might be searching for the best places for your teas and treats.

By Rebecca Thompson
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 11:43 am

We asked for some suggestions over on our Facebook page and have rounded up the best for an afternoon tea or a cake stop.

1. Barton Grange’s Riverside Cafe (and Willows Restaurant)

Garstang Road - Brock - PR3 0RB (@BartonGrange_CG) Riverside Café offers views of the River Brock, homemade soups, seasonal mains, sandwiches and salads. Everything is cooked and baked from scratch using fresh ingredients - and the perfect pause as you stroll through the garden centre. Make sure you book your afternoon tea in advance.

Photo: Submit

2. Mystery Tea House

Cannon Street - Preston - PR1 3NR This quaint tea house is filled to the brim with jars of different kinds of tea. If you’re in the mood for somewhere different, with a sweet vibe and lovely staff, add it to your list.

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Rosemary on the Park

Moor Park Ave - PR6 1AU This friendly place by Moor Park is perfect for a nice day. It’s dog friendly too so a great little stop while you’re out on the dog walk. The menu is all home made, with mains and baked treats.

Photo: Google

4. Mad Hatters Tea Shop and Patisserie

2b Franklands - Longton - PR4 5PD Nothing says “Eat me” like an afternoon tea in the spring. This is a traditional vintage tea shop and patisserie with a private events suite ready to host your next available for celebrations. They do breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.

Photo: Submitted

