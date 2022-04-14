1. Barton Grange’s Riverside Cafe (and Willows Restaurant)
Garstang Road - Brock - PR3 0RB (@BartonGrange_CG) Riverside Café offers views of the River Brock, homemade soups, seasonal mains, sandwiches and salads. Everything is cooked and baked from scratch using fresh ingredients - and the perfect pause as you stroll through the garden centre. Make sure you book your afternoon tea in advance.
Photo: Submit
2. Mystery Tea House
Cannon Street - Preston - PR1 3NR This quaint tea house is filled to the brim with jars of different kinds of tea. If you’re in the mood for somewhere different, with a sweet vibe and lovely staff, add it to your list.
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Rosemary on the Park
Moor Park Ave - PR6 1AU This friendly place by Moor Park is perfect for a nice day. It’s dog friendly too so a great little stop while you’re out on the dog walk. The menu is all home made, with mains and baked treats.
Photo: Google
4. Mad Hatters Tea Shop and Patisserie
2b Franklands - Longton - PR4 5PD Nothing says “Eat me” like an afternoon tea in the spring. This is a traditional vintage tea shop and patisserie with a private events suite ready to host your next available for celebrations. They do breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea.
Photo: Submitted