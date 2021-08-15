Prestfest 2021: Pictures from the festival as fans flock back in their droves

Preston Business Improvement District, in association with St George’s Shopping Centre, will staged Prestfest for Families, a free-to-attend event, from noon, then Prestfest with Bar Pintxos from 6.30pm.featuring an international line up of DJ’s, including Todd Terry,

Performers included The Freemasons, and The Shapeshifters.

The event, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, also featured Jax Jones.

Jax is a Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and performer, who has enjoyed huge international chart success through his collaborations, His tracks have been streamed over half-a-billion times.

