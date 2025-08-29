Chorley's Poundbakery saved with Market Walk branch to reopen after last-minute deal with Council
The discount bakery shut its branch in Market Walk on Wednesday after failing to reach a tenancy agreement with Chorley Council.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
But the Bolton-based bakery chain, owned by Sayers, has announced it will reopen after it agreed a last minute deal with the Council.
The shop reopened today (Friday, August 29) and all staff have reportedly been retained.
A Poundbakery spokesperson said: “Poundbakery Chorley has been saved in a last minute deal with Chorley Council.
“The shop closed the doors for good on Wednesday 27th August, after a tenancy agreement could not be reached. However, after last minute talks, a deal has finally been agreed and Poundbakery will reopen on Friday 29th August.”