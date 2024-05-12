Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The owners of a hugely popular East Lancashire wine bar are gearing up to open a second branch in Clitheroe.

Ahead of the grand opening of their second branch based in Clitheroe, Will’s wine bar have put out job adverts for both full- and part-time bar and floor staff.

With the extremely popular Will’s wine bar on Gisburn Road in Barrowford having first opened its doors some five years ago, the business recently announced that it would be opening a second branch in Clitheroe.

Castle Street in Clitheroe

It has since been revealed that the second wine bar will be located in the former Barclays bank premises on Castle Street in the heart of the town. The bank, which closed down in 2022, extends to over 3,000 square feet on an attractive corner plot and has been let through Padiham based Whiteacres Property Ltd.

With refurbishment work is well underway on the new bar, Will’s have put out an appeal for new staff to work at the venue, which is set to open on the first week of June.