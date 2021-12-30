Popular Greek takeaway opens new restaurant in Preston

A Preston based family-run Greek takeaway has opened a new restaurant in Friargate, after its authentic, healthy cuisine proved so popular with the local community.

Greekouzina, owned by married Greek couple Bill Karastergios and Christina Laporda, originally operated as a takeaway on Marsh Lane, but has relocated to a larger unit in the city centre, and now offers a dine-in service as well.

Christina told the Post: "We moved to the UK in Summer 2018 as I work at the University of Central Lancashire but my husband always had restaurants in Greece, so we thought it would be a really great idea to have a Greek takeaway at first, because we didn't know the area that well, but the good news is that people loved our food, and sales went up gradually every day, more and more, so we just couldn't cope, the place was really small, and that's when we started to look for something bigger and ended up here!"

Christina Laporda and Bill Karastergios have opened Greekouzina on Friargate.

Christina says that the new restaurant, which will run a takeaway, delivery and dine-in service, has been designed in a modern fashion, and continues to offer the same popular menu as before, including handmade souvlaki, gyro wraps, kebab politiko, baklava pastries, and fresh salads.

The extra space also means the restaurant can extend their opening hours, as well as expand their menu, and so far they are working on a new Greek breakfast menu, set to be introduced in the new year, including Greek pastries, authentic Greek coffee and yoghurt and honey dishes.

The couple had a fast turnaround before the Christmas period, as their original takeaway, which was named one of the 'Best Greek Restaurants' in the British Kebab Awards 2021, only closed two days before the new premises opened on Tuesday December 21, but Christina says the rush has been worth it.

Christina, who's son also works at the business, added: "It seems that day by day, more people are coming to try our food, it was a crazy first week but we made it! We have a really good team that work hard.

The married couple previously owned a Greek takeaway, but due to its popularity, they have expanded.

"So far we have had great support but we would to love to see more people, who haven't tried Greek food, to visit our premises and try our dishes.

"We try to keep the food really healthy, apart from the fries, nothing else is fried, I insist on that because people hear 'fast food' and assume it's deep friend things, but there is nothing deep fried, all our meat is grilled and we even use extra virgin olive oil in our salads, all our ingredients are local and fresh, and we have homemade dips and desserts which are gradually becoming best sellers, so it is a heathy fast food venue."

Greekouzina is open between 11 am and 10 pm daily, and you can order online or visit them at their premises on 157 Friargate.

Greekouzina serves a variety of authentic, healthy, Greek food.

They also hope to introduce a Greek breakfast menu in the new year.

The new venue for Greekouzina is much larger, and now offers a dine in service.