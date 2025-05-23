A popular coffee house and bar will close its doors next week before reopening under new owners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwork Bar in Catterall will shut next Monday (May 26), five years after opening on Beacon Retail Park, off Garstang Road, in 2020.

But the unit won’t be empty for long, with a new craft ale bar - Two River Taps - opening on Friday, June 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two River Taps by Lune Brew Co will open at the now closed Clockwork Bar off Garstang Road in Catterall on Friday, June 13 | Two Rivers Taps/Lune Brew Co

It will be the third site to open in under two years for fast-growing indie brewery, Lune Brew Co, following the success of their thriving flagship Beer Hall in Galgate and the newly opened Mini Beer Hall wedding venue.

The name of the new bar gives a nod to their Lune Valley roots and the nearby River Wyre flowing past the new venue.

“The success of The Beer Hall Galgate has been incredible — from packed live music nights and beer tastings to christenings, weddings, birthdays, and full-blown community takeovers,” said Elliot Horner, founder of Lune Brew Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s become a true gathering place — the kind of spot people feel part of. That’s what we’re bringing to Catterall. And yeah… there’s a Lunetsunami coming.”

It will be the third site to open in under two years for fast-growing indie brewery, Lune Brew Co, following the success of their thriving flagship Beer Hall in Galgate (pictured) and the newly opened Mini Beer Hall wedding venue. | Lune Brew Co.

What’s on?

Elliot said: “We have loads going on for the launch weekend including live music on Friday and Saturday (June 13 and 14) and a weekly quiz night beginning on Sunday, June 15.

“We will be introducing a full new range of beers, including 4 cask lines, 9 draught lines, with 1 beer of the year German lager, and 1 incredible Belgium Cherry Lambic, a load of wines, spirits & cans, funky wines (available for takeout) and coffee's n cakes for during the day.

“We will be running live music periodically moving forward and have also been granted the use of the outdoor space, both along the side of the premises and the square.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why is Clockwork Bars closing?

Clockwork co-owner Stephen Dean said: “So, it has been 5 years since we opened Clockwork and what a 5 years it has been!

“Some good some bad but after taking over in June last year I have been thinking on what to do with this little Catterall gem.

Clockwork co-owner Stephen Dean said he "can’t dedicate the time needed to make it the best place to be" and has decided to close the Clockwork Bar permanetly | Clockwork Bars

“However, I can’t dedicate the time needed to make it the best place to be and so have decided to close it down...BUT don’t be disheartened it will continue but in a different guise and a different owner.

“The brilliant people from @lunebrewco a new craft brewery from Galgate, they're calling it @tworivertaps for a nod towards there Lune Valley routes and the River Wyre which flows close by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're seasoned operators with running the @thebeerhallgalgate and a mini wedding venue.

“So, our final weekend will be Whit Bank Holiday and the last trading day on the May 26. I hope to see many old faces that weekend and thank you all for your custom over the last 5 years.”