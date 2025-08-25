Popeyes US chicken chain to open first Lancashire restaurant in Preston city centre

US fried chicken chain Popeyes will open its first Lancashire branch in Preston city centre.

The New Orleans fast-food chain - famous for its Cajun-inspired flavors - will ‘open soon’ at the former Tessuti clothing store on the corner of Fishergate and Cannon Street.

Work is underway to transform the retail store into Lancashire’s first Popeyes restaurant. The chain’s eye-catching bright orange signage was fitted over the bank holiday weekend and the restaurant is now hiring.

Popeyes® UK to open Preston City Centre restaurant

The arrival of Popeyes in Preston follows the opening of Canadian chain MB Chicken in the Miller Arcade earlier this year. Texas chicken chain Wingstop also plans to open a branch in Fishergate in the coming months.

Popeyes and how’s it different from KFC

Popeyes is known as ‘the home of the Louisiana Chicken Sandwich’ and is said to be a favourite with celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Cardi B.

The wide-ranging menu also offers Cajun fries, deluxe chicken sandwich, milkshakes, tubs of mac and cheese and buffalo hot wings.

What Popeyes might look like when it opens in Fishergate, Preston - pictured is the inside of the branch in Sheffield city centre

The website says: “It all started with one small restaurant with a big idea that turned into a craze that swept America. Now we’re opening in the UK to serve a new nation of chicken lovers.

“We’re shaking up the UK chicken game, Louisiana style! Sure, we took our time getting here, but some things are worth the wait.

“Like our famous 100% Fresh Chicken marinated for 12 hours in our signature blend of Louisiana herbs & spices. Then breaded and battered by hand to create that famous Popeyes shatter crunch texture.

“From our Chicken Sandwich that broke the internet, to Hot Wings, to Louisiana Wraps and Kids Meals. We've got something for everyone.”

As well as the various fried chicken dishes on the menu at Popeyes there are also some less expected tasty bites including a tub of mash and gravy and spicy chips. | National World

Breakfast menu

Popeyes' menu includes a Big Cajun Roll - a sausage patty, Cajun Hash Brown, egg, bacon rashers, Cajun Ketchup and cheese in a bun.

There is also a Bacon Roll meal deal which includes a Bacon Roll, Hash Brown, and a drink. For those who enjoy something sweeter, you can try the Signature Louisiana Biscuit combined with a range of flavours.

The menu also features other breakfast items like the Egg and Cheese Muffin which are available in vegetarian, bacon or sausage variations.

It also offers Southern US-style ‘biscuits’ with gravy or Nutella, and a British breakfast with a Louisiana-style twist, such as a big Cajun breakfast roll and Cajun hash browns, as well as a children’s menu including a 2 Tender Kids Meal.